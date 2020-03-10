Seele (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0781

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Seele token can currently be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Hotbit and CoinBene. Over the last week, Seele has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Seele has a total market cap of $54.63 million and $25.95 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seele Profile

Seele is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DDEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

