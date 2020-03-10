Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 474.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,388 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Selective Insurance Group worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $464,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,833,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 317,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 130,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. The company had a trading volume of 6,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

SIGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

