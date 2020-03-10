Selfkey Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 10th. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Selfkey has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, ABCC and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00483297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.80 or 0.06392729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00057634 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031067 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012507 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,002,048,541 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Kucoin, Binance, RightBTC, ABCC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

