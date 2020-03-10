SelfSell Reaches Market Cap of $105,704.61 (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, SelfSell has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. SelfSell has a total market cap of $105,704.61 and $1,621.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00039162 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

