Semux Price Hits $0.0738 on Top Exchanges (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Semux has a total market cap of $937,651.18 and approximately $26,229.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000931 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038983 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00032896 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002945 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002413 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000147 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject.

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

