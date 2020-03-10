Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $693,962.68 and approximately $19,201.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00942025 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00038745 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00205784 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded up 126.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007489 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00074632 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001950 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin's total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin's official website is consensus.ai.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

