Sentinel (SENT) Trading 26% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.55 million and $27,682.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000126 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

