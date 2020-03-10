Sentivate Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $152,347.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00483297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $507.80 or 0.06392729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00057634 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00031067 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012507 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,289,669,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

