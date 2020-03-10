Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Director Buys $33,660.00 in Stock

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,936.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SERV stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 179,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,845,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000.

Several analysts have commented on SERV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.