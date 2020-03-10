Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 122.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark lowered their price target on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.57.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of VII stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.47. 3,280,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,316. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.54.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.