Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$3.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$11.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.70% from the company’s previous close.

VII has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.57.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of VII stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,280,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,316. Seven Generations Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.33 and a 12-month high of C$11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.