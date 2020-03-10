Sharder Market Capitalization Tops $250,694.60 (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Sharder token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, OTCBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sharder has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Sharder has a total market cap of $250,694.60 and $18,677.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.06 or 0.02497164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00214826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051619 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00124709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Bilaxy and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

