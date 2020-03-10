Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 176.38% from the company’s current price.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.96.

Get Shawcor alerts:

SCL stock traded down C$0.71 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,918. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.92. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$3.91 and a 12-month high of C$22.46. The firm has a market cap of $495.99 million and a PE ratio of -8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Paul Anthony Pierroz sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$31,453.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$82,981.47.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.