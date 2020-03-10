SHIELD (XSH) Market Capitalization Tops $81,343.75

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $81,343.75 and $10.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,931.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.25 or 0.02550017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $273.22 or 0.03444753 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00636259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00696425 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00086350 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00525996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

