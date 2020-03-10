Shift (SHIFT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $840.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.0361 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit. Shift has a market cap of $498,393.58 and approximately $840.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,791,013 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.