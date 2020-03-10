ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $172.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ShipChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.08 or 0.02505747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00214625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00051771 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00125267 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012249 BTC.

ShipChain Token Profile

ShipChain was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,209,067 tokens. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.