Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $418.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.91. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.86 and a beta of 1.13. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.