ShowHand (HAND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7,497.16

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, YoBit and Mercatox. ShowHand has a total market cap of $7,497.16 and $34.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.02510823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00213638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051682 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00124721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012222 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, YoBit, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.