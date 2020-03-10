SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. SI-Bone updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SIBN opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. SI-Bone has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SIBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on SI-Bone in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,601.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,050 shares of company stock worth $1,486,267 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

