Sidoti Upgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Buy

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was upgraded by research analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.94.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $236.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bret C. Griess sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $1,556,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,197,906.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.