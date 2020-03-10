SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.31% of SIGA Technologies worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 230,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 174,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.09.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.