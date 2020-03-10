Silent Notary Price Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (SNTR)

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Silent Notary has a total market capitalization of $186,068.51 and $37,844.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.97 or 0.02519731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00213823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051656 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00125058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Silent Notary Token Profile

Silent Notary was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Silent Notary Token Trading

Silent Notary can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, TOPBTC, Bilaxy, DDEX, YoBit, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silent Notary using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

