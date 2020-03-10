Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $222.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) to post $222.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.02 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Simply Good Foods reported sales of $123.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full year sales of $860.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $871.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $977.01 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $986.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SMPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2,146.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

