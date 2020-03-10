Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.85

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Monday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Simplybiz Group’s previous dividend of $1.41. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Simplybiz Group stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 188 ($2.47). 172,149 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 216.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.03. Simplybiz Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 268.65 ($3.53).

Get Simplybiz Group alerts:

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simplybiz Group in a research report on Tuesday.

About Simplybiz Group

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.