Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 846,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207,181 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 1.91% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $67,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

NYSE SSD opened at $79.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a one year low of $55.80 and a one year high of $88.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.61 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $86,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock worth $410,881. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.