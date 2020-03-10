Single Collateral DAI Market Capitalization Hits $21.59 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $21.59 million and $224,498.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00011039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 21,443,560 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

