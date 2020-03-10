Single Point Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,831 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $10,518,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.07.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $277.04 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,264.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.04 and a 200-day moving average of $266.45.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

