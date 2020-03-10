SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. SingularDTV has a market cap of $4.94 million and $128,212.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and Braziliex. During the last seven days, SingularDTV has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.12 or 0.02494010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00214350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00051653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00124759 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012174 BTC.

SingularDTV Profile

SingularDTV was first traded on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularDTV Token Trading

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Braziliex, OKEx, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Binance, Ethfinex and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

