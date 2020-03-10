Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 1,209.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,311 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 21,821.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,010,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 425.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,254,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,138 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,924,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,507,000 after acquiring an additional 146,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,093,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,420,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,065,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,358 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock worth $10,008,905 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. 1,727,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,280,718. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

