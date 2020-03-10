SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,068,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,956,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SJW Group by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 642,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,660,000 after buying an additional 89,492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 477,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,899,000 after buying an additional 217,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 362,578 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.24. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $74.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.11.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

