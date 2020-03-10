Skycoin Price Reaches $0.44 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $199,727.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00005580 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, C2CX, Iquant and ChaoEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.25 or 0.02485874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00213018 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00051522 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00124781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, ChaoEX, Cryptopia and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

