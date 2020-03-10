Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 122,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,878. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $2,715,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,482 shares of company stock valued at $14,217,551. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

