SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Director Purchases $31,500.00 in Stock

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $248,320.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SM traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 16,931,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,823. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. SM Energy Co has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.06.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,983,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,262 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 1,102.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,680 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 977,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,838,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 305,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in SM Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SM shares. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

