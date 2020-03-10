SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Director Ramiro G. Peru Buys 15,000 Shares

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 15,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,124 shares in the company, valued at $84,547.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of SM Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 16,931,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,670,823. The company has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SM Energy Co has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SM Energy Co will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 23.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in SM Energy in the third quarter worth $763,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in SM Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,539,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SM Energy by 25.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

