SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) EVP David W. Copeland Acquires 10,000 Shares

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) EVP David W. Copeland acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $15,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,704.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,931,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,823. SM Energy Co has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $431.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

