SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $431.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,910,696 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 977,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 133,671 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

