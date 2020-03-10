SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Ted Charles Miller Purchases 10,000 Shares

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Director Ted Charles Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,986.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SMBK traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.27. 53,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. SmartFinancial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $23.99.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.31 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.