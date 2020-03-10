Smartsheet (SMAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 17,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $761,134.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,104.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at $42,224,491.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,341 shares of company stock worth $11,534,898 in the last ninety days. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis began coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

