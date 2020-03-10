SMTC (SMTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect SMTC to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:SMTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 4,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SMTC has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Get SMTC alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.