SnowGem Price Hits $0.0186 on Exchanges (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $426,385.04 and approximately $109,615.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004797 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,026,280 coins and its circulating supply is 22,949,188 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

