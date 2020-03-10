Social Send Trading 45% Higher This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. Social Send has a total market cap of $265,542.57 and $225.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Social Send has traded 45% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00019487 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004167 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004640 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,080,712 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

