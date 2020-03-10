Softcat (LON:SCT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SCT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,231.40 ($16.20).

Softcat stock opened at GBX 1,021 ($13.43) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,170.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,088.21. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 735 ($9.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,277 ($16.80). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

