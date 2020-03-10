Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sol Gel Technologies.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLGL. ValuEngine raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sol Gel Technologies stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,037,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,471,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 10.77% of Sol Gel Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sol Gel Technologies stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

