Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Acquires $239,387.50 in Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Michael S. Gross acquired 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.41 per share, with a total value of $239,387.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,214.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,098. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $793.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 147,414 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 520,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Solar Capital by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 144,301 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

