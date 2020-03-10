Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Buys $187,100.00 in Stock

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $187,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,103,876.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLRC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.99. 544,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.51. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.83 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $793.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Solar Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Resource America Inc. lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 287,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 90,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Solar Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 26,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLRC. TheStreet cut Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

