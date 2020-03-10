SolarCoin One Day Volume Reaches $182.00 (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $619,152.28 and approximately $182.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,940,929 coins and its circulating supply is 57,365,824 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

