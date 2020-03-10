Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Capital in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.62.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.27 on Monday, reaching $114.93. 45,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,025. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.20. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,605,785. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Solaredge Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,065,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,224,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $19,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

