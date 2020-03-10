Solaris Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,000.07 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, Solaris has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge, OOOBTC and Cryptohub. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $211,000.07 and approximately $170.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,814,211 coins and its circulating supply is 1,814,203 coins. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

