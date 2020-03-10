Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Robin L. Smith bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4,726.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 66.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.