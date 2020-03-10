SounDAC (XSD) Market Capitalization Tops $65,293.86

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $65,293.86 and $66,738.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SounDAC has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00039138 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002420 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000385 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

